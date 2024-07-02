Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In June 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: giratina, Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards

Updated market values for Lost Origin Trainer Gallery subset highlighted.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $398.25 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $123.76 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $40.80 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $20.90 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $20.87 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $10.31 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $8.19 Lost Vacuum Gold Secret Rare 217/196: $7.46 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $10.62 Kyurem VMAS Rainbow Rare 197/196: $7.01

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $44.08 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $27.15 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $6.65 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $6.13 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $5.99

Big drop! These $400-500 value points aren't possible long-term for most cards, so we have seen this set's chase card ascend, halt, and then drop. Giratina V Alternate Art is still an absolute monster, as a card that can lose $65 of value in a month and still be at almost $400.

