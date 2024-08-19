Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames in August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in August 2024.

Article Summary

  • Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Analyzing Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames card prices in August 2024.
  • Top valued cards: Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare leads at $44.55.
  • Charizard Secret Rares: Surprisingly affordable, making the set easy to complete.
  • No significant value fluctuations; Scarlet & Violet era’s most affordable set to complete.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing one year later in August 2024.

Obsidian Flames top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Obsidian Flames top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $44.55
  2. Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $18.93
  3. Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $10.81
  4. Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $10.73
  5. Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $9.05
  6. Pidgeot ex 164/197: $8.29
  7. Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $7.38
  8. Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $7.20
  9. Scizor Illustration Rare 205/197: $5.65
  10. Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $4.86

There were no big spikes or drops in value for the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames this past month. Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare and Tera Charizard ex Full Art both cost a few dollars but remain incredibly cheap for Charizard Secret Rares. This is currently the most affordable set to complete the Scarlet & Violet era.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

