Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames in August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in August 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing one year later in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $44.55 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $18.93 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $10.81 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $10.73 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $9.05 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $8.29 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $7.38 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $7.20 Scizor Illustration Rare 205/197: $5.65 Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $4.86

There were no big spikes or drops in value for the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames this past month. Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare and Tera Charizard ex Full Art both cost a few dollars but remain incredibly cheap for Charizard Secret Rares. This is currently the most affordable set to complete the Scarlet & Violet era.

