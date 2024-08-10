Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In August 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in August 2024.

Article Summary Explore the value trends of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved cards in August 2024.

Discover the top-valued Paldea Evolved cards and their current market prices.

Understand how the market has shifted for Magikarp and Chi-Yu ex cards.

Stay updated on Pokémon TCG with insights and upcoming set reveals.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $117.79 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $72.15 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $47.74 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $32.16 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $25.62 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $25.10 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $16..66 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $15.76 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $14.81 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 210/193: $14.36 Heracross Illustration Rare 194/193: $14.33 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $14.24 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $13.89 Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $13.48 Dendra Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 266/193: $12.42

The last time I checked in on was Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, and the market has shifted in the past few months for the set's top card. Magikarp Illustration Rare lost over $25 in value, but still remains one of the most valuable cards of this era. Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare also dropped by $10, almost a third of its former value. For the most part, the rest of the cards in this set remained steady.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!