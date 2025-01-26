Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, Pokémon card, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in January 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in January 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in January 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $216.22 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $59.67 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $51.82 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $45.58 Marill Illustration Rare 204/193: $30.98 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $25.82 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $25.49 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $23.35 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $22.21 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $21.87 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $19.93 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $17.70 Heracross Illustration Rare 194/193: $16.51 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $16.28 Mismagius Illustration Rare 256/193: $15.96

Magikarp Illustration Rare has more than doubled in value this month. Damn! This card is an unexpected heavy hitter. Raichu Illustration Rare has also had a $17 jump. Tyranitar Illustration Rare has also increased by $20. Marill Illustration Rare, which didn't even rank last month, is now the fifth most valuable card in the set, indicating that it more than tripled its value.

