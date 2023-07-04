Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In July 2023

The Iono Special Illustration Rare blew up to an extreme market value in Japan, but how is the English Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved card doing?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $116.42 Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $69.35 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $40.54 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $31.53 Dendra Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 266/193: $21.45 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $20.85 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $20.27 Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $19.18 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $17.75 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $17.22 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $16.84 Boss's Orders Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $15.36 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $15.14 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $13.79 Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 274/193: $13.62

We are already seeing the market around this hyped set even out a bit. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is the biggest chase card of the Scarlet & Violet era so far by a big stretch, but it already fell by $11 this month. The bigger fall was the overvalued Magikarp Illustration Rare which fell $20, making it still the most valuable standard Illustration Rare of the hobby.

