Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in May 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in May 2025.

Article Summary Track the top valued Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved cards as of May 2025 using TCGPlayer market data

Magikarp Illustration Rare remains the set's most valuable card despite a significant price drop

Frigibax family cards saw a dramatic decline in value since early 2025, dropping out of the top 15

Renewed interest in Scarlet & Violet era boosts collector demand and shifting card values

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $184.84 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $64.77 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $48.39 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $39.48 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $35.67 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $30.65 Marill Illustration Rare 204/193: $26.51 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $22.82 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $22.78 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $21.02 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $20.11 Heracross Illustration Rare 194/193: $19.59 Tinkatuff Illustration Rare 217/193: $19.19 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $18.96 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $18.37

Since we last checked in with this set early this year, the unlikely chase card of Magikarp Illustration Rare has dropped in value by quite a bit: $58. The biggest shocker of this set, though, is the complete fall of the Frigibax family. Look at the value observed in February versus now, considering these cards no longer make the top 15 of the set.

February 2025:

Baxcalibur Illustration Rare 210/193: $54.69

Arctibax Illustration Rare 209/193: $45.55

Frigibax Illustration Rare 208/193: $32.90

May 2025:

Baxcalibur Illustration Rare 210/193: $15.36

Frigibax Illustration Rare 208/193: $10.20

Arctibax Illustration Rare 209/193: $10.16

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!