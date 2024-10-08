Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in October 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in October 2024.

Paldean Evolved top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $106.13
  2. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $58.47
  3. Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $34.04
  4. Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $26.89
  5. Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $20.91
  6. Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $19.93
  7. Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $15.84
  8. Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $15.36
  9. Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $13.83
  10. Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $13.72
  11. Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $13.33
  12. Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $12.46
  13. Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 276/193: $12.46
  14. Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $12.44
  15. Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare 264/193: $11.73

The mighty Magikarp Illustration Rare, one of the most surprising chase cards of this era, is slightly down this month, dropping by $9. Iono Special Illustration Rare, the card that briefly ballooned in value and sparked another wave of interest in female-led Trainer Supporter cards, remains steady but lower in value than expected, considering how the Japanese equivalent of the card became a huge chase. Raichu Illustration Rare is crashing, losing about a quarter of its value this month after it looked like it was in for a Magikarp-esque spike.

