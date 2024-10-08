Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in October 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in October 2024.

Article Summary Discover the top valued cards from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved as of October 2024.

Magikarp Illustration Rare leads the pack, though its price dropped by $9 from previous months.

Iono Special Illustration Rare remains stable, despite less value than its Japanese counterpart.

Raichu Illustration Rare faces a decline, losing a quarter of its value amid recent market changes.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $106.13 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $58.47 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $34.04 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $26.89 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $20.91 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $19.93 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $15.84 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $15.36 Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $13.83 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $13.72 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $13.33 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $12.46 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 276/193: $12.46 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $12.44 Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare 264/193: $11.73

The mighty Magikarp Illustration Rare, one of the most surprising chase cards of this era, is slightly down this month, dropping by $9. Iono Special Illustration Rare, the card that briefly ballooned in value and sparked another wave of interest in female-led Trainer Supporter cards, remains steady but lower in value than expected, considering how the Japanese equivalent of the card became a huge chase. Raichu Illustration Rare is crashing, losing about a quarter of its value this month after it looked like it was in for a Magikarp-esque spike.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

