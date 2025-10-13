Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in October 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in October 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $406.99 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $79.32 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $60.75 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $60.59 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $54.26 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $32.27 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $30.96 Marill Illustration Rare 204/193: $25.03 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $24.99 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $24.54 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $23.06 Mismagius Illustration Rare 212/193: $20.66 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $19.85 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $19.05 Heracross Illustration Rare 194/193: $18.32

October 2025 is a huge month for the market, as we're seeing chase cards take off in an unusual way. Since we last checked in with Magikarp Illustration Rare, which was not even initially the top card of the set, it has doubled in value to become a $400+ chase card. Who'd have thought? Tyranitar Illustration Rare also doubled in value and seems to be racing to surpass the $100 mark after idling for a long time. What stuns me even more is yet another card doubling in value… and this time, it's Maushold Illustration Rare. Raichu Illustration Rare is also up $16.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

