Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in September 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in September 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in September 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $115.53 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $65.69 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $41.25 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $27.45 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $25.02 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $23.30 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $16.28 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $15.51 Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $14.78 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $14.72 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $13.91 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $13.73 Heracross Illustration Rare 194/193: $13.57 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $12.79 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $11.97

Magikarp Illustration Rare remains high in value after a big surge, while the former chase card, Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, drops $7 in the market. We see similar drops for Raichu Illustration Rare and Tyranitar Illustration Rare as values of this early Paldea-era set begin to even out more and more. The biggest drop of the month is Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare, which lost almost half of its value, falling from the 7th rank all the way to the 20th and off of the above list.

