Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift In August 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $55.43 Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $50.03 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $32.08 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $30.56 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $25.13 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $21.53 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $18.06 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $17.58 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $17.35 Stellix Illustration Rare 208/182: $17.27 Iron Hands ex Full Art 223/182: $15.64 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $15.45 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $15.37 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $14.17 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $14.09

This was a relatively ready month for this late 2023 expansion. The cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift increased or decreased in value by about a dollar to three dollars each with no big leaps or falls.

