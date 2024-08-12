Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Roaring Moon
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift In August 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in August 2024.
Article Summary
- Explore the evolving market value of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift cards in August 2024.
- Review top-valued cards like Roaring Moon ex and Groudon, with market prices from TCGPlayer.
- Understand how recent factors influenced Pokémon TCG card availability and pricing trends.
- Track minor value changes in key cards, reflecting a stabilized market for this expansion.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in August 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $55.43
- Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $50.03
- Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $32.08
- Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $30.56
- Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $25.13
- Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $21.53
- Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $18.06
- Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $17.58
- Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $17.35
- Stellix Illustration Rare 208/182: $17.27
- Iron Hands ex Full Art 223/182: $15.64
- Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $15.45
- Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $15.37
- Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $14.17
- Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $14.09
This was a relatively ready month for this late 2023 expansion. The cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift increased or decreased in value by about a dollar to three dollars each with no big leaps or falls.
Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.