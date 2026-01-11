Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, Phantasmal Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Phantasmal Flames in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Mega Charizard-themed Phantasmal Flames expansion in January 2026.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become increasingly difficult to obtain, it appears that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames, which came out in November 2025, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mega Charizard X ex Special Illustration Rare 125/094: $564.97 Mega Charizard X ex Mega Hyper Rare 130/094: $330.47 Mega Charizard X ex Full Art 109/094: $36.02 Dawn Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 129/094: $35.51 Mega Sharpedo ex Special Illustration Rare 127/094: $29.73 Mega Lopunny ex Special Illustration Rare 128/094: $25.31 Rotom ex Special Illustration Rare 126/094: $22.76 Meowth Illustration Rare 106/094: $13.55 Piplup Illustration Rare 98/094: $11.28 Dawn Full Art Trainer Supporter 118/094: $9.44 Wigglytuff Illustration Rare 105/094: $4.68 Flygon Illustration Rare 101/094: $4.48 Mega Charizard X ex 013/094: $4.19 Dewgong Illustration Rare 097/094: $4.10 Mega Sharpedo ex Full Art 113/094: $3.65

Mega Charizard X ex Special Illustration Rare has dropped by $120 since we last reported toward the end of December, but it still holds its lead over the rarer Mega Charizard X ex Mega Hyper Rare. Outside of these two cards, this set is not holding much value, with the third most valuable card being an ex Full Art valued at under $40. Charizard, of course.

