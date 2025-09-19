Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in September 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in September 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG collector market heats up, with Prismatic Evolutions values holding steady in September 2025

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare leads the set at over $830, far surpassing other top chase cards

Price shifts reveal Roaring Moon ex gains $30, while Jolteon ex drops, becoming the most affordable Eeveelution

Set's most valuable cards remain expensive, with no major continued decline after summer's initial market dip

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in September 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $838.02 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $301.16 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $231.15 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $201.21 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $192.65 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $175.51 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $169.54 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $163.13 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $152.46 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $110.91 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $90.81 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $90.26 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $82.21 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $77.88 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $73.21

Compared to last month, this set was relatively steady in the market. The loss that these cards (which, make no mistake, remain incredibly expensive) sustained this summer has not been reversed, but we're also not seeing a steep and continuous decline. The biggest changes since we last checked in are:

Roaring Moon, ex Special Illustration Rare, saw a $30 bump, allowing it to pass some Eeveelution cards. I do not see this as a permanent change in this set's ranking.

A $30 loss puts Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare as the most affordable of the Eeveelution exs

Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) took a considerable $15 jump, going against the trend

