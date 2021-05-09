Crunchyroll Games Announces Pre-Registration Is Open For Mitrasphere

Crunchyroll Games has officially opened up pre-registration for their upcoming co-op Fantasy RPG mobile game, Mitrasphere. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a social co-op multiplayer RPG that has been out in Japan for a few years now. Since launching in 2017, the game has had over 7m downloads with a healthy playerbase. According to the company, this particular game is being released as part of their broader commitment to "building out a full slate of 360-degree experiences to deepen the community's engagement with their favorite shows". You can read more about the game below and visit this website to registers for the game. But there's no set release date for it yet, so be prepared for them to run a beta before it launches.

Mitrasphere is a world where a massive sea blankets the skies. Golden crystals rain down from a cryptic tree in the ocean sky, altering the lives of everyone and everything. This is a tale of those cursed by fate and the decision to rise against it. Fans can traverse the world with up to five players to defeat powerful bosses and uncover legendary weapons throughout their journey. The game will be getting a worldwide release on both Google Play and the App Store, and will be available in United States, Canada, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, and Sweden. Players can look forward to: Enchanting Art – The world of "Mitrasphere" offers a lavish experience through its quality art inspired by classic JRPGs.

Social RPG – Mitrasphere extends a deep social experience with its emphasis on cooperative play and an environment that heightens interaction between players.

Boundless Customization – Players are able to freely swap between classes, equipment, avatars, and more throughout gameplay.

