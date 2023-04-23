Dustbiters Is Back In Stock For A Third Pressing Dustbiters has been put back into circulation after the crew at iam8bit brought the game back for a third pressing.

The folks over at iam8bit have announced that the popular card game Dustbiters is back in stock after they have run a third pressing of the game. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a pocket-sized duel title made for fans of post-apocalyptic films and miniature mayhem. Two players will face off in a quick and easy-to-learn game where you'll have to strategize and carry out actions to both escape your opponent's wrath and destroy them in the process. We have more info about it below as the game is now on sale for $20.

"Dustbiters is quick to learn and easy to understand. There are very few rules, but an infinite number of creative ways to get yourself out of a tough situation. Cars are everything. There are no tokens, no math, no dice. Just cars. Each is unique and affects those around it in different and surprising ways. During your turn, you will have three actions to spend in a variety of ways. To win, you must make clever use of your cars to destroy – or outlast your opponent. But don't forget – at the end of each turn the dust storm will destroy whichever car is at the back of the convoy! Dustbiters is a collaboration between some of the best, coolest, and craziest human beings that also happen to be award-winning game designers and illustrators. It's also the first tabletop game from iam8bit."