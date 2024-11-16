Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in November 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in November 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $184.91 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $69.47 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $67.68 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $49.70 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $45.70 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $41.11 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $40.53 Alakazam ex-Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $36.96 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $33.99 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $29.43 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $26.09 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $25.88 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $25.69 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $24.49 Mew ex Full Art 193/165: $18.68

Scarlet & Violet chase cards are on the way up! We're seeing an increase in value across multiple sets, and this, the most popular expansion of the era so far, is no exception. The biggest surge in value, and the most important for collectors, is the $56 increase in Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare. This card is well on its way to being one of the very few $200+ cards of this era. Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare has increased by $20 and Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare by $11. The rest of the cards listed above increased in value between $3 and $7.

