Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In June 2023

This month's Pokémon TCG Value Watch series watches the first set of the new era, Scarlet & Violet, to see which cards dropped in June 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in June 2023.

Scarlet & Violet top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $58.94
  2. Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $33.69
  3. Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $32.58
  4. Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 251/198: $21.70
  5. Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $20.88
  6. Gyarados Tera ex Full Art 225/198: $17.79
  7. Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $15.07
  8. Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $14.68
  9. Arcanine Tera ex Full Art 224/198: $14.04
  10. Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $12.95
  11. Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 253/198: $12.69
  12. Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 252/198: $12.29
  13. Professor's Research Full Art Trainer Supporter 240/198: $11.36
  14. Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 254/198: $9.55
  15. Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $9.40

The chase card of Scarlet & Violet, Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, has fallen about $10 in value this month. That is quite notable, as it is a new low for the card. The second biggest card in the set underwent an even steeper drop. We're talking the Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare, which fell from $50 to the low $30s.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

