Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021 are doing now in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $125.39 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $21.41 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $18.93 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $12.38 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $11.36 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV048/SV122: $9.49 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $9.38 Shiny Grimmsnarl VMAX SV117/SV122: $9.30 Eternatus VMAX Black & Gold SV122/SV122: $8.45 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $8.18

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $11.15 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $5.23 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 066/072: $3.64 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $3.53 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $3.03

As with last month, there continues to be very little movement in Shining Fates. When the Pokémon TCG made this set more available this past fall, we did see an initial drop to the cards. The fact is, there are so many desirable cards now that I can't see the bigger hit of the set, the Shiny Charizard VMAX, dropping much lower. I don't see it becoming a card valued under $100. As far as the other hits, now is a great time to act, as these are quite low in value for Shiny cards, especially compared to its sister set, Hidden Fates.