Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Shrouded Fable

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shrouded Fable in October 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Loyal Three-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Shrouded Fable in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable, which came out in August 2024, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Earthen Vessel Gold Hyper Rare 096/064: $63.36 Fezandipiti ex Special Illustration Rare 092/064: $58.05 Cassiopeia Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 094/064: $51.10 Dusknoir Illustration Rare 070/064: $27.69 Darkness Energy Gold Hyper Rare 098/064: $27.16 Pecharunt ex Special Illustration Rare 093/064: $26.27 Okidogi ex Special Illustration Rare 090/064: $24.83 Duskull Illustration Rare 068/064: $24.53 Persian Illustration Rare 078/064: $23.63 Metal Energy Gold Hyper Rare 099/064: $22.83 Pecharunt ex Gold Hyper Rare 095/064: $22.69 Houndoom Illustration Rare 066/064: $21.29 Munkidori ex Special Illustration Rare 091/064: $17.76 Dusclops Illustration Rare 069/064: $16.68 Powerglass Gold Hyper Rare 097/064: $16.30

The biggest change this month was Dusknoir Illustration Rare, which nearly doubled in value. That brought it from the 14th slot to the 4th. While this was the biggest increase in value across the set, all three cards in the Duskull family trio of Illustration Rares are on the way up. Collectors really like recognizable Pokémon like Duskull, and this set is low on them. I can see these not only increasing but eventually taking over the top slots in the future. Outside of those cards, this set was steady in the past month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!