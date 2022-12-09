Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022 are doing now in late December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $223.95 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $50.12 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $46.68 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $42.23 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $35.71 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $34.93 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $25.06 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $19.51 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $16.68 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $15.70 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $15.73 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $14.66 Furisode Girl Full Art Trainer Supporter 190/195: $11.30 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $11.15 Alolan Vulpix V Full Art 173/195: $10.86

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $42.72 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $21.21 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $14.97 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $14.96 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $14.82

There has not been much movement in this set in the past month. The most notable drop is the Lugia VSTAR which has lost about a third of its value since release. This is not a surprise as it's just a standard VSTAR and there are rarer, pricier Rainbow Rare and Gold Secret Rare options, so I'd still encourage collectors to open a booster box or two before deciding to begin shopping for single cards this early in the set's life.