Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In May 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in May 2023 notes a shift in the value of some of the set's biggest cards: the Alternate Arts.

Published
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in May 2023.

Silver Tempest top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Silver Tempest top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $178.06
  2. Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $38.13
  3. Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $34.10
  4. Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $27.87
  5. Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $24.58
  6. Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $23.64
  7. Regieleki Rainbow Rare 198/195: $20.30
  8. Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $18.39
  9. Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $17.50
  10. Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $15.65
  11. Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $12.82
  12. Regieleki VMAX 058/195: $12.66
  13. Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $12.18
  14. Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $12.18
  15. Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $11.64

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $38.32
  2. Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $20.44
  3. Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $13.62
  4. Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $13.08
  5. Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $11.89

The set's chase card, Lugia V Alternate Art, has dropped by $9. At its current value, that is certainly not enough to indicate a fall in the market. The $6 drops in the much cheaper Unown V Alternate Art and Regidrago V Alternate Art are much more notable, as those cards are approaching "Go ahead and buy this card while you can" territory. It's definitely time to buy the Skuntank V Alternate Art, which is both gorgeous and unusually low in the market.

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.