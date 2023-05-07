Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in May 2023 notes a shift in the value of some of the set's biggest cards: the Alternate Arts.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $178.06 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $38.13 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $34.10 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $27.87 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $24.58 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $23.64 Regieleki Rainbow Rare 198/195: $20.30 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $18.39 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $17.50 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $15.65 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $12.82 Regieleki VMAX 058/195: $12.66 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $12.18 Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $12.18 Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $11.64

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $38.32 Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $20.44 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $13.62 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $13.08 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $11.89

The set's chase card, Lugia V Alternate Art, has dropped by $9. At its current value, that is certainly not enough to indicate a fall in the market. The $6 drops in the much cheaper Unown V Alternate Art and Regidrago V Alternate Art are much more notable, as those cards are approaching "Go ahead and buy this card while you can" territory. It's definitely time to buy the Skuntank V Alternate Art, which is both gorgeous and unusually low in the market.