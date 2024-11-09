Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Stellar Crown

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Stellar Crown in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Stellar cards of Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown in November 2024.

Article Summary Explore Stellar Crown's top Pokémon TCG card values in November 2024.

Terapagos ex drops under $100, spotlight on fan-favorites Squirtle & Bulbasaur.

Monthly updates track price trends for Scarlet & Violet cards.

Predict market shifts, spot opportunities for Pokémon TCG collectors.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, which came out in September 2024, are doing now in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare 170/142: $95.47 Squirtle Illustration Rare 148/142: $44.46 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 143/142: $38.96 Hydrapple ex Special Illustration Rare 167/142: $34.82 Lacey Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 172/142: $31.31 Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare 169/142: $29.19 Galvantula ex Special Illustration Rare 168/142: $25.76 Briar Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/142: $22.41 Terapagos ex Gold Hyper Rare 173/142: $21.80 Aera Zero Underdepths Gold Hyper Rare 174/142: $15.35 Bravery Charm Gold Hyper Rare 175/142: $11.47 Terapagos ex 128/142: $7.22 Zeraora Illustration Rare 151/142: $5.43 Crispin Full Art Trainer Supporter 164/142: $4.34 Lapras ex Full Art 158/142: $4.22

The set's chase card, Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare, fell $16 in the past month, dropping under $100 as predicted. It was simply inflated due to the hype over the set's release, but chase cards that hold $100 value over a long period of time tend to be fan-favorite Pokémon rather than brand-new species. The Illustration Rare for Squirtle, as one of those fan favorites, increased in value by $3, while Bulbasaur Illustration Rare increased by $7. The standard Terapagos ex saw its value cut in half this month, dropping as quickly as its value initially rose.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!