Cities: Skylines II Explores The Economy In Latest Deep Dive

Paradox Interactive has a new video and blog for Cities: Skylines II this week, as they go deeper into Economy and Production.

Paradox Interactive has released the latest deep dive video and blog this week for Cities: Skylines II, as they look at the economy and production. This is basically a look at how your city will survive on a financial level, as the devs have taken the time to look at how you'll produce to keep the place thriving and how that production will cash in and cause your economy to boom. We got a snippet of the latest blog for you below and the video down at the bottom, as we're still waiting for a release date for the game.

"We wanted to create a deep and complex system without it being too complicated for you to manage, allowing you to spend more time building the city rather than worrying about every minute detail at every possible turn. The system is modeled after real-life economic models to tie more realism into the game, and it is designed to balance itself out in most cases to support both new players and newly-founded cities in their first steps to becoming bustling metropolises. It features financial aid in the form of government subsidies which help the city's budget by taking care of a portion of the expenses in the early game. The subsidies also include unemployment benefits for private citizens to keep them on their feet, able to improve their lives and become contributing members of society."

"While the economic system is designed to support you in your city-building vision, the government aid decreases as the city grows and becomes successful, allowing you to fully stretch your city-management wings and fly. As you play the game, you can start to delve deeper into the economic simulation and its intricacies, seeing how the various agents make decisions based on your actions as well as the existence of other agents, and you can start to make meaningful choices, guiding the city towards whatever your end goal is."

