Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Echo Foundry Interactive, Sound System

Sound System Boasts New Music & Rhythm Experiences This October

Do you miss playing rhythm musical experiences? Sound System hopes to bring a new era of performance gaming when it launches this year

Article Summary Sound System launches in October, reviving rhythm games with classic and innovative new features.

Play guitar, bass, or vocals solo or in multiplayer using keyboard, controller, or guitar controllers.

Features 50+ songs at launch, free indie tracks, $0.99 studio covers, and monthly new releases.

Customize gameplay with modes for all skill levels and an in-game chart editor to create and share songs.

Developer and publisher Echo Foundry Interactive have revealed the launch date for their latest music-oriented video game, Sound System. The studio itself was founded by several video game industry veterans behind the Guitar Hero, Rock Band, and DJ Hero franchises, who have combined their collective knowledge to create this new musical rhythm game that is both challenging and customizable. We have more details below as the game will launch on October 16, 2026.

Forge a New Rhythm Musical Path With Sound System This Fall

Sound System revives the rhythm game genre with intense gameplay, built-in creator tools, and a community platform for artists and players to share music-driven creativity. Shred guitar, play bass, or sing vocals using keyboard, controller, compatible guitar controllers, or microphone. Enjoy local split-screen or online modes, including co-op band performances with shared multipliers and effects, and head-to-head competitive modes for stage control battles.

Sound System will launch with a diverse music catalog of 50+ songs mixing legendary covers, established indie artists, and rising new bands—providing hit songs for familiarity, nostalgia, and comfort alongside fresh tracks to foster music discovery and support the music community. Core songs from indie and emerging artists are always free, with studio covers at $0.99 and endless DLC from new and established bands, including exclusive single releases every month and regular content store refreshes. The game offers three distinct modes for varied playstyles:

Classic Mode – The core traditional arcade guitar experience with forgiving timing windows and no-fail gameplay, so new and casual players stay in a flow state and focus on the vibe and the music.

The core traditional arcade guitar experience with forgiving timing windows and no-fail gameplay, so new and casual players stay in a flow state and focus on the vibe and the music. Pro Mode – Designed for rhythm game veterans, this mode features tighter timing windows and DDR-style scoring (Gold/Perfect, Silver/Great, Bronze/Good). Miss a total of 11 notes and it's Game Over.

Designed for rhythm game veterans, this mode features tighter timing windows and DDR-style scoring (Gold/Perfect, Silver/Great, Bronze/Good). Miss a total of 11 notes and it's Game Over. Hardcore Mode – The ultimate challenge where one missed note means you're out—perfect for e-sports integration, elite players, and leaderboard chasers.

In Sound System, players are empowered to craft their perfect performance space through extensive customization options that transform every session into a unique audiovisual experience. The game offers full control over its unique note highways, a wide selection of static and FMV backgrounds, customizable scoring widgets, and cohesive visual themes and bundles.

In addition to gameplay, Sound System revives the classic 5-fret guitar rhythm experience while innovating with a revolutionary PulseMap Editor—described as "Mario Maker meets Guitar Hero." This in-game note chart editor allows players to upload their own music, create charts from scratch, or edit existing ones. Artists can upload original music and see it come to life in the game. Players can share charts with friends, unlocking massive community creativity.

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