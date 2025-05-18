Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in May 2025

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Surging Sparks

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype around Alternate Arts during the Sword & Shield era, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will make an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market for modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, which came out in November 2024, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191: $283.07 Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191: $185.30 Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191: $104.65 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $63.02 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 240/191: $51.05 Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare 242/191: $40.66 Lisia's Appeal Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 246/191: $39.32 Jasmine's Gaze Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 245/191: $31.44 Latios Illustration Rare 203/191: $28.37 Night Stretcher Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 251/191: $26.28 Durant ex Special Illustration Rare 236/191: $25.04 Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare 241/191: $22.85 Pikachu ex Full Art 219/191: $19.98 Ceruledge Illustration Rare 197/191: $18.99 Alolan Exeggutor ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $13.98

Huge drop alert! Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare, this set's chase card and one of the heavy-hitters of the current Paldean era, has fallen by almost $80 this month. All of the top five cards have decreased in value by about $20 or more.

