Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks in November 2025.

Article Summary Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare leads Surging Sparks set at a strong $339.75 in November 2025.

Surging Sparks top 15 card values show minor drops, signaling a stable yet competitive collector market.

Clobbopus Illustration Rare experienced a dramatic crash, falling from the set’s top cards this month.

Renewed collector hype is driving market action for both Scarlet & Violet and Sword & Shield sets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, which came out in November 2024, are doing one year later in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191: $339.75 Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191: $172.84 Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191: $103.24 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $62.80 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 240/191: $38.46 Lisia's Appeal Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 246/191: $32.56 Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare 242/191: $29.79 Latios Illustration Rare 203/191: $28.05 Jasmine's Gaze Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 245/191: $23.14 Durant ex Special Illustration Rare 236/191: $19.53 Pikachu ex Full Art 219/191: $18.10 Ceruledge Illustration Rare 197/191: $16.80 Night Stretcher Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 251/191: $12.65 Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare 241/191: $11.65 Mesprit Illustration Rare 204/191: $9.12

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare has dropped a bit… just barely. It has lost $17 in value, which I'm afraid doesn't show a pattern of loss over time. This remains a major chase card. Almost uniformly, the cards of this set lost a few dollars of value: nothing more, nothing less. Clobbopus Illustration Rare is the one exception. After a strange increase in value, it lost 500% of its value, dropping by $20 and completely falling off the ranking of this set's top cards.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

