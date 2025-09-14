Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Surging Sparks

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in September 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks in September 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG collector demand is surging in September 2025, driving active market price shifts.

Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks set features high-value chase cards, led by Pikachu ex SIR.

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare tops the set at $284.43, seeing an $18 rise since last month.

Other Pokémon TCG Surging Sparks cards like Latias ex and Milotic ex also remain strong in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, which came out in November 2024, are doing now in September 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191: $284.43 Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191: $173.47 Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191: $94.12 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $54.82 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 240/191: $45.34 Lisia's Appeal Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 246/191: $35.36 Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare 242/191: $31.94 Latios Illustration Rare 203/191: $28.02 Jasmine's Gaze Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 245/191: $25.30 Durant ex Special Illustration Rare 236/191: $23.15 Night Stretcher Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 251/191: $22.41 Ceruledge Illustration Rare 197/191: $19.26 Pikachu ex Full Art 219/191: $17.71 Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare 241/191: $13.96 Alolan Exeggutor ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $11.75

The Pikachu chase card of Surging Sparks, Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare, is up again this month, but not by much. It has seen an $18 jump since last month. Similarly, Latias ex Special Illustration Rare saw a $13 rise. The rest of the cards of this set were quite steady.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

