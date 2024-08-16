Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces In August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in August 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $81.50 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $63.25 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $47.37 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $40.64 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $37.57 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $35.52 Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $31.05 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $26.51 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $24.46 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $24.46 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $19.79 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $17.32 Salvatore Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $15.35 Gouging Fire ex Gold Hyper Rare 214/162: $14.29 Walking Wake ex Gold Hyper Rare 215/162: $13.72

The top cards of the set are holding strong five months after release. The biggest drop this month was Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, which was inflated in value not because of interest in Morty or playability but rather because there is a Gengar depicted in the card. It is still up there, though, holding in the mid $30s.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

