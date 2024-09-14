Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in September 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in September 2024.

Article Summary Explore current values of top cards from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces as of September 2024.

Top card: Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare at $76.71, showing slightly dropping in value.

Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare sees a notable value increase, bucking the trend.

No other significant changes in Temporal Forces card values; overall market stability observed.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in September 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $76.71 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $59.14 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $51.70 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $39.55 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $39.46 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $34.27 Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $31.05 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $24.10 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $22.36 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $20.40 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $18.01 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $15.91 Gouging Fire ex Gold Hyper Rare 214/162: $13.94 Salvatore Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $12.67 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $11.74

The top card of this set, Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare, remains pretty steady. It dropped just $5 this past month. Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare, on the other hand, went up in value by almost that much. There were no other notable changes to this expansion's value this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!