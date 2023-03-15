Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage in March 2023 shows a major upswing in the value of the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare chase card.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $167.53 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $16.25 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $12.11 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $9.23 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $8.85 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.10 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $8.07 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $7.93 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $7.80 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $7.78

Whoa! Big jump for the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, which had been heading toward a low for a long time. In the past month alone, this card has leaped $30 in value which speaks to a major upswing. This is the highest this card has been in value since April 2022. Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter didn't even rank last month, but now it's the fourth biggest card in the set, which speaks to how similar and low in value all the cards except the chase card have become in Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage.