Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage in May 2023 notes another drop for the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare chase card two months in a row.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $128.99 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $16.92 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $12.82 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.58 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $8.17 Ageislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $8.06 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $7.89 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $7.59 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $6.97 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $6.73

Whoa, and another big fall for the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare! We have a $22 drop in value on this card, which is especially notable as we saw a $15 drop just last month. This matches the card's previous year now, which we saw in early October 2022. This follows a short spike in the card's value in February which made it briefly seem as if this card was reaching back toward $200.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.