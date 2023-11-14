Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In November 2023

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Pikachu, pokemon, pokemon cards, Vivid Voltage

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $108.38 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.92 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $11.37 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $7.71 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $7.70 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.27 Orbeetle VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.20 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $6.16 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $6.15 Ageislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $6.07

It has been three years since the Pokémon TCG released Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which was, at the time, the most hyped set of the era with the most expensive chase card. 2021 would see the return of Alternate Arts and major hitter sets like Evolving Skies, Chilling Reign, and Fusion Strike, but Vivid Voltage remains memorable. The chase card of this set, the once mighty Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, fell a bit this month, with an $8 drop that seems to indicate it's headed for a sub-$100 fate.

