Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Reveals Celestial Guardians

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has revealed a new expansion on the way next week, as Celestial Guardians arrives next Wednesday

Article Summary New Celestial Guardians expansion launches for Pokémon TCG Pocket next Wednesday.

Discover new cards with Legendary Pokémon Solgaleo and Lunala from Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Special missions and solo battles offer exclusive Rayquaza ex promo cards and rewards.

Don't miss limited-time events from April 29 to May 28 for unique accessories.

The Pokémon Company and developer DeNA announced a new update for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, as they're adding the new Celestial Guardians expansion. This is the first major update to the game since it was launched last year, as they will be adding several new iconic Pokémon from both Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon. Along witht these additions, the team will be holding special limited-time events for players to dive into and get the most out of the new expansion while they can. We have more details about the expansion and the events happening below, as well as a trailer to show them all off, as the content officially goes live on April 30, 2025.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket – Celestial Guardians

In Celestial Guardians, players can discover many beloved Pokémon as seen in the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon video games, with the expansion's two new digital booster packs featuring the Legendary Pokémon Solgaleo and Lunala. Players around the world can collect new cards from the Celestial Guardians expansion, including the Alola region's first partner Pokémon: Rowlet, Litten and Popplio, by opening booster packs or by using the wonder pick feature. Furthermore, beginning May 1 players can flaunt their favorite cards with new accessories including a binder cover and display board featuring Rowlet.

Upcoming Drop Event & Special Missions

From Tuesday, April 29 at 11:00 p.m. PDT to Monday, May 12 at 10:59 p.m. PDT, players can take on special solo battles to obtain new promo cards, including one featuring Rayquaza ex. In addition, players will be able to participate in special missions for an opportunity to receive a different Rayquaza ex promo card as well as various new accessories and other rewards. These special missions will be playable from Tuesday, April 29 at 11:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, May 28 at 10:59 p.m. PDT.

