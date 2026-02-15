Posted in: Games, Pokémon, Tabletop | Tagged: Pokémon Trainer Ultimate, the pokemon company, Ultra Pro

Pokémon Trainer Ultimate Revealed at New York Toy Fair

During the 2026 New York Toy Fair, Ultra Pro revealed the Pokémon Trainer Ultimate for those who think they know everything about Pokémon

Test your knowledge of all 151 original Pokémon with a fun tabletop electronic quiz game.

The built-in LCD screen shows multiple-choice questions and Pokémon visuals for engaging gameplay.

Ideal for ages 6+, it supports solo and multiplayer modes with about 15 minutes per round.

Ultra Pro debuted a new item for Pokémon fans at the 2026 New York Toy Fair, as they've teamed with The Pokémon Company to create the Pokémon Trainer Ultimate. This is a fun tabletop title with a few different game modes, but ultimately it's a test of your knowledge of the original set of pocket monsters. Yes, all 151 of the ones typically associated with the Kanto Region. It even comes with a small LED screen to show you all the options, with different characters popping up as visual aids for multiple-choice questions. We tried it out over the weekend while we were briefly in NYC, and its kind of a fun title, especially if you're into the franchise. You can see it for yourself at the Ultra Pro Booth (#2105) at The Javits Center until February 17, 2026.

Pokémon Trainer Ultimate

Ultra Pro Entertainment's Pokémon game line has grown into one of its most successful offerings, with multiple titles designed to engage fans across ages and play styles. Releases including Pokémon Trainer Trivia, Pokémon Trainer Guess, and Pokémon Trainer Expert have helped establish the franchise as a go-to Pokémon game experience for families and fans, with Pokémon Trainer Expert earning recognition as a finalist in the 2026 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. Pokémon Trainer Ultimate represents the next phase of that evolution, expanding the line with new technology and deeper engagement.

Pokémon Trainer Ultimate introduces a new way to play, allowing players to think of a Pokémon and answer a series of questions as the electronic game identifies the correct one and displays it on a built-in LCD screen. Designed for one to four players ages 6 and up, with both solo and multiplayer quiz options, the game features all 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region. It offers approximately 15 minutes of gameplay per round and allows players to scroll through their collection and track missing Pokémon, building their expertise over time.

