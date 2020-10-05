Ponpu Will Be Released This November For PC & Consoles

Publisher Zordix and developer Purple Tree Studio revealed a release date for their Bomberman-inspired game Ponpu this morning. The indie title has got one of the more interesting gameplay and art styles for this genre we've seen in a while, as you take on the role of a duck trying to strive and survive against fellow duck opponents who wish nothing but death and destruction on you with whatever arsenal they can get their hands on. The game will officially be released on November 5th, 2020 for PC as well as all three major consoles. No word yet on if or when a next-gen version will release, but we have to imagine one is in the works for XSX and PS5. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below!

The all-seeing Duck God has had enough and the world has run out of time. Every 2 billion years the world must be refreshed through divine destruction and he has sent you, a Ponpu, as his herald. But, a nasty bump on the head during a crash landing took your memory and now you find yourself working against the Duck God in a carnage-fueled battle against other Ponpu to save the very world you were sent to destroy. Across an expansive single-player campaign, your Ponpu will battle its way through 10 challenging worlds, while fighting off rival Ponpu and enormous, deadly and grotesque bosses. If the spirit of competition is what drives you, up to four players can battle to be the best via both local and online multiplayer across three frenetic modes, including Coin Chase (get those coins before the competition!), Color Fight (your attack spread paint through the level, cover the most real estate with your color to win!), and good old-fashioned team deathmatch (kill, kill, kill!). Bomb, kill, and dominate with your stats tracked via a global ranking system