Zombie Army VR Announced For Multiple Platforms

Article Summary Zombie Army VR extends the iconic WWII zombie series into immersive first-person shooter action.

Experience dual-wielding and authentic weaponry as you battle undead hordes across Europe.

Customize your arsenal and level up your Deadhunter to conquer the zombie apocalypse in VR.

Coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR, with a thrilling teaser trailer released.

Rebellion Developments announced a new VR title on the way from their iconic World War II zombie series, as we're getting Zombie Army VR. The concept of the game is to take all of the action and history from the previous titles and wrap them into an immersive first-person shooter experience, where you'll be taking on an army of the undead and trying to prevent it from spreading across the world. The game doesn't have a date yet, but we do know it will be released sometime this year for PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, Oculus Rift, and PC VR headsets via Steam. Enjoy the teaser trailer and info here as we wait on a release date.

Following the story of the Zombie Army series, Zombie Army VR brings you back to the field as one of the Deadhunters, an elite squad tasked with hunting down zombie war criminals. You will fight your way through undead hordes near the bombed-out city of Nuremberg and help Hermann Wolff, the Deadhunter's legendary leader, find his scattered family and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse. VR brings a new level of immersion to the nail-biting action of the Zombie Army series. Use both hands to aim down the sights of your rifle and line up that perfect shot at range.

When things get up close and personal, use each hand independently to dual-wield pistols and submachine guns. You will also need to master reloading drills as the undead masses bear down on you from all sides. Overcoming your nerves and operating under pressure will be crucial if you are to succeed. To help send the undead scourge back into the abyss, you will have access to an arsenal of authentic World War II weaponry, including sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and more. You will also need to earn XP to level up your Deadhunter as you fight zombie-infested 1940s Europe and use Weapon Upgrade kits to modify the range, accuracy, scope, and ammo capacity of your weapons.

