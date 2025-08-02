Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Remrofsnart, Robert on Earth

Post-Apocalyptic Farming Sim Robert On Earth Arrives This Month

Robert on Earth has been given a release date, as the farming simulator set in a post-apocalyptic future will be released this month

Article Summary Robert on Earth launches this August, blending post-apocalyptic themes with farming simulation.

Play as Robert, a small robot cultivating an underground farm and exploring a ruined, mysterious world.

Gather resources, craft tools, discover blueprints, and unlock powerful upgrades and new abilities.

Meet robotic allies and foes, tackle daring quests, and uncover Earth’s fall and Robert’s hidden past.

Indie game developer Remrofsnart and publisher 2P Games have given their upcoming game Robert on Earth an August release date. This particular game is a story-driven farming simulator where you play as a small robot in a future where almost all of Earth's resources have vanished. But there is hope in this new mechanical age as you collect resources and help what little organic life you can find in the shadows of ruins. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here, as the game will arrive on Steam on August 14, 2025.

Robert on Earth

In a future where machines replaced all life, a small robot named Robert awakens. Manage an underground farm, grow strange crops, mine, fish, explore, and befriend robotic allies as you uncover the secrets of a forgotten world. Fence your fields, place cozy benches, and decorate your homestead with unique treasures from your adventures! Craft a haven that reflects your journey. Collect blueprints to synthesize versatile tools! Transform farm resources into ingenious devices that maximize efficiency and unlock new abilities.

Delve into mysterious mines for rare minerals; cast your line into underground waters teeming with mutated fish. These discoveries aren't just materials—they're keys to permanent upgrades: expand energy storage, enhance chips, gain remote control, fast-travel abilities, and evolve Robert beyond his limits. Venture beyond the farm into a vast, enigmatic underworld! Explore haunting locales—from crumbling desert towns to the pinnacle of mechanical civilization, the Eternal City. Forge new paths into uncharted zones where every expedition thrills.

Meet all kinds of robotic inhabitants. Some will become steadfast allies, sharing knowledge and resources; others may obstruct your path. Every interaction shapes the narrative and enriches your odyssey. Embark on daring quests; brave perilous mines; hunt oases in sandstorm-ravaged deserts, and plumb azure depths for lost treasures. Piece by piece, solve the wasteland's greatest mysteries: Why did Earth fall? What secrets lie in Robert's past?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!