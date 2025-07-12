Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artis Impact, Gentle Mars

Post-Apocalyptic RPG Artis Impact Arrives in Early August

Experience a love letter to JRPGs of old as Artis Impact melds hand-drawn pixel art with a turn-based adventure, coming out next month

Article Summary Artis Impact launches in early August, bringing a post-apocalyptic, story-rich RPG adventure to Steam.

Play as Akane, exploring a human and AI world with classic turn-based combat and deep storytelling.

Hand-drawn pixel art and comic style visuals deliver a unique blend of retro and modern RPG charm.

Upgrade your home, enjoy daily life activities, and uncover secrets in a cozy yet dark future world.

Indie game developer and publisher Gentle Mars has revealed an official release date for their upcoming RPG title, Artis Impact. This is an amazing love letter to classic JRPG titles with a bit of a modern twist, as you live in a post-apocalyptic world of both humans and AI, both trying to survive in what feels like the last chapter of humanity. You get a lovely blend of turn-based combat, adventure, and storytelling, all weaved together with hand-drawn pixel art that stands out. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on August 7, 2025, for PC via Steam.

Artis Impact

What does it mean to truly belong? In a world torn apart by time and technology, where the line between human and machine blurs, Akane embarks on a journey to uncover her forgotten past—and protect the future of her village. As a rookie agent of A-Lith, she faces an impossible task: to battle against a powerful AI and restore balance in a broken world. Artis Impact is a story of growth, choice, and the search for belonging in an ever-changing, post-apocalyptic world. Alongside her clever robot companion, Bot, Akane will navigate a landscape filled with mysteries, where each decision holds weight and every adventure reveals a deeper truth about humanity and self.

Can Akane find the lost hope buried beneath the ruins? Can she create a new future in a world that seems beyond saving? In Artis Impact, you'll move between moments of light-hearted simplicity and high-stakes adventure, unlocking secrets that challenge both the world around you and the person you are becoming. This is not just a fight for survival. It is a journey to discover who you are, and what, if anything, is worth saving in a fractured world.

A Streamlined RPG Experience: Each map in this post-apocalyptic world is hand-drawn from scratch. The streamlined mechanics and unique art offer a smooth and relaxing experience tailored for a story-rich single-player experience. Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran, engaging gameplay, classic turn-based combat, character growth, and bountiful exploration will pull you through this forgotten world of the future.

Each map in this post-apocalyptic world is hand-drawn from scratch. The streamlined mechanics and unique art offer a smooth and relaxing experience tailored for a story-rich single-player experience. Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran, engaging gameplay, classic turn-based combat, character growth, and bountiful exploration will pull you through this forgotten world of the future. Classic Turn-Based Combat: Artis Impact's streamlined, turn-based combat allows players to meet and overcome challenges without requiring overwhelming, complex strategies. Improve Akane's strength through continued training and upgrade your weapons to take on powerful bosses and master elegantly simple retro-inspired combat mechanics.

Artis Impact's streamlined, turn-based combat allows players to meet and overcome challenges without requiring overwhelming, complex strategies. Improve Akane's strength through continued training and upgrade your weapons to take on powerful bosses and master elegantly simple retro-inspired combat mechanics. Journey Through Hidden Stories: The mysterious post-apocalyptic world is filled with deep secrets, and Artis Impact offers rich storytelling and interactions. Players will encounter dark, captivating narratives, as well as cozy and humorous moments. Explore to discover hidden secrets, or simply enjoy light-hearted daily activities and settle down with a potato pancake.

The mysterious post-apocalyptic world is filled with deep secrets, and Artis Impact offers rich storytelling and interactions. Players will encounter dark, captivating narratives, as well as cozy and humorous moments. Explore to discover hidden secrets, or simply enjoy light-hearted daily activities and settle down with a potato pancake. Retro-Inspired Pixel Art Meets Hand-Drawn Comic Style: Artis Impact perfectly blends gorgeous pixel art with retro comic aesthetics, delivering a unique charm. This is supported by character-driven dialogue, delivering a lighthearted and humorous experience within this dark, future world. Explore with Akane's AI companion, Bot, and uncover a compelling narrative, unique art and animations, and heartwarming moments along the way.

Artis Impact perfectly blends gorgeous pixel art with retro comic aesthetics, delivering a unique charm. This is supported by character-driven dialogue, delivering a lighthearted and humorous experience within this dark, future world. Explore with Akane's AI companion, Bot, and uncover a compelling narrative, unique art and animations, and heartwarming moments along the way. Upgrade Your Home and Enjoy a Slow-Paced Life: Expand and decorate your cozy home while enjoying a variety of daily life activities. Earn extra income through part-time jobs, manage your finances, or simply relax with bathing, exercise, and cooking. It offers a healing world where you can unwind and savor the simple joys of life.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!