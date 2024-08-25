Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Post Trauma, Red Souls Games

Post Trauma Confirms Late-October Release Date

Raw Fury have put a release date on their latest horror game, Post Trauma, as we'll see it released for PC and consoels in late October

Article Summary Post Trauma by Raw Fury launches on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on October 29, 2024.

Follow Roman, a middle-aged train conductor trapped in a twisted alternate reality.

Solve puzzles and face horrors inspired by '90s and '00s classic psychological horror games.

Experience fixed camera angles, modern graphics, and a captivating score for a thrilling game.

Indie game developer Red Souls Games and publisher Raw Fury revealed the official release date for their new psychological horror game, Post Trauma. Taking inspiration from classic horror games from the late '90s and early '00s, the game will have you playing as a middle-aged train conductor named Roman who has found himself trapped in an alternate reality. It will be up to you to explore your new surroundings, solve puzzles, and find your way out of a world where it feels like everything is watching you. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will arrive for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation on October 29, 2024.

Post Trauma

Post Trauma is a horror game inspired by genre-defining classics of the past decades. Step into the shoes of Roman, a middle-aged train conductor who finds himself trapped in a terrifying and twisted reality. Explore the unknown, solve mysteries, and try to survive the unspeakable horrors that lurk in these threatening surroundings. Will you uncover the truth and find a way back to your family? In Post Trauma, you will experience the story of Roman, a tormented train conductor trapped in a hellscape of horror. Escaping this nightmare won't be an easy task, as unexpected encounters and mind-bending mysteries await in this surreal world. To find his way out of this twisted world, Roman will explore several unique locations that blend real-life and organic architecture in an uncanny and disturbing way.

Patience and careful thinking will be key to solving the many puzzles and challenges concealing precious tools and items needed to progress. While true horror is often the product of one's own fears and imagination, there is also real danger lurking around. In a dimension where many things are left unexplained, Roman might need to resort to violence to survive the horrors that are in his way. Created from a strong love of horror games and powered by Unreal Engine 5, Post Trauma blends fixed camera angles with stunning modern graphics to achieve a truly cinematic and unsettling horrific experience. The ambiance and thrills of the game are further enhanced by a captivating audio landscape, thanks to the unique and hypnotic score

