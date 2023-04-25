Angus Cloud & Rockstar Energy Are Coming To PUBG Mobile Angus Cloud will be making his way into PUBG Mobile as part of a new activation involving Rockstar Energy.

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed today that they have partnered up with Rockstar Energy to bring the drink and Angus Cloud to the game. The addition is part of the company's "Fuel What's Next" campaign they launched back in November, as they will reveal more about the integration in a new livestream from the NRG Castle on April 27th at 7:30pm PT, with a special performance by rapper Don Toliver to showcase Angus' new in-game skin, all happening live on Twitch. What's more, players will be able to compete in the "What's Next In-Game Challenge" over a four-week period to unlock in-game rewards. We got a few quotes about the new additions below.

"I grew up playing video games with my friends and always thought it'd be cool to be in one, so it's beyond crazy to me that Rockstar Energy and PUBG Mobile actually made that dream come true," said Angus Cloud, Rockstar Energy Drink brand partner. "You know, I just hope that people out there playing with my skin see it as inspiration that anything is possible if you follow your passions and continue to push the limits."

"It's exciting whenever we have the opportunity to partner with an immensely popular celebrity who connects with our players in PUBG Mobile, so when Rockstar Energy approached us with the idea to bring Angus Cloud into the world of PUBG Mobile, we felt it was a perfect fit," said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Marketing for PUBG Mobile. "We're always striving to create ways to provide unique experiences for our players and this partnership is a great example of how we bring compelling content, challenges and in-game rewards to the battleground."

"It's been incredible to show fans that possibilities are truly endless through this journey we've been on with Angus Cloud. The new collaboration with PUBG Mobile has taken our journey to a whole new level in the virtual world, where anything is possible," said Sean Bonthuys, PepsiCo Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Energy Portfolio. "We're excited to give fans the opportunity to be a part of this milestone with us through an exclusive livestream launch event where we can all celebrate what's next together."