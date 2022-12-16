Potion Tycoon Releases Free Demo On PC

Daedalic Entertainment and Snowhound Games have released a brand new free demo for Potion Tycoon to let you try the game out. This is your chance to mess around with the mechanics of the potion-making title as you work to build up your own magic shop in a fantasy world. Will you be able to corner the market on health potions and other concoctions? You can try it for yourself as the demo is now live on Steam. Give it a shot while we wait to see when the game will be released sometime in 2023.

"In Potion Tycoon players aim to establish the ultimate potion brewery. In order to thrive in the competitive business of magical elixirs, they have to coordinate all their little helpers, optimize production lines and discover new recipes to create the best potions far and wide. From collecting resources to selling the finished product, players will have to manage the entire production from start to finish. Only the best managers will be able to grow their shop into a household name and control the entire potion market. Build and manage your very own magic shop in this witchin' management simulator: acquire resources, build and manage production lines, mix potions and design the bottles to sell them in your shop. Experiment with new recipes, grow your business and become the leading potion business in the Magical Lands!"

"The demo allows players to dive head-first into the experience already. In the spirit of the holidays, Potion Tycoon now invites players into a magical winter wonderland and offers Christmas-themed decorations. Aspiring potion makers can decorate their shop with Christmas trees and cozy lighting and let their magical helpers wear comfy-themed outfits. Additionally, the game underwent a lot of gameplay enhancements and polishing to make the experience even better for all players."