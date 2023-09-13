Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Potion Tycoon, Snowhound Games

Potion Tycoon Reveals New Brick & Mortar Update

Daedalic Entertainment has revealed a new update for Potion Tycoon, adding a hefty chunk of content to the Early Access title.

Daedalic Entertainment, along with developer Snowhound Games, revealed a new content update for Potion Tycoon as the game will be going Brick & Mortar. The team revealed this morning the latest addition to the game that has been added today, which focuses on community-requested desires as well as construction and renovation upgrades. Plus a few new tools for newcomers to get into the game a little easier. The update is live as we speak, but we have details below and a trailer for you to check out before you download it.

"Potion Tycoon is a magical take on the management simulation genre. Open your own potion shop and strive to become the most successful brewer of magical concoctions in the realm. Manage all aspects of the potion mixing business from experimenting with various recipes, to competing for resources or raising your own magical plants or fungi, as well as optimizing your production lines. The team at Snowhound Games has been hard at work, listening to players and improving the game with this 3rd major update."

Floodlands: A new game starting location. The "Floodlands" features diverse scenery and a larger construction area to build the potion house within.

A new game starting location. The "Floodlands" features diverse scenery and a larger construction area to build the potion house within. Construction Mode: Entire rooms can now be moved around in Construction mode, with all the equipment and room content contained inside, and why not update the room's color while you're moving them around?

Entire rooms can now be moved around in Construction mode, with all the equipment and room content contained inside, and why not update the room's color while you're moving them around? Larger Rooms: Rooms can be stretched much wider to allow for increased equipment, storage, or whatever you need. Bigger = better!

Rooms can be stretched much wider to allow for increased equipment, storage, or whatever you need. Bigger = better! New Monsters: Never mind the competition, worry about the skeletons arising in the basement, headless ghosts in the halls, or trolls on the bridges!

Never mind the competition, worry about the skeletons arising in the basement, headless ghosts in the halls, or trolls on the bridges! Much, Much More: There are a host of new fixes, updates, and balance changes requested by Potion Tycoon fans. Don't have a potion to banish that skeleton ready? Knock it out with a rock while you prepare one!

