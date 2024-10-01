Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Potion Tycoon, Snowhound Games

Potion Tycoon WIll Leave Early Access Later This Week

After being in Early Access on Steam for a year and a half, Potion Tycoon will finally see a full release as it comes out later this week

Article Summary Potion Tycoon leaves Early Access after 1.5 years, full release on October 4, 2024.

Create potions and experiment with ingredients to meet adventurers' needs.

Hire staff, improve your shop, and manage production for efficiency and profits.

Enjoy 2D hand-drawn style with dynamic market trends and special VIP requests.

Developer Snowhound Games and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have confirmed that Potion Tycoon will finally leave Early Access this week. The game has been available in limited for to the public since March 2023 while the team has been working to get it out of the gate. Now, the full version will finally see the light of day when it arrives on October 4, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer as we'll see the game arrive on Friday.

Potion Tycoon

Experiment with ingredients and combine them in different ways to create new potion types: healing, summoning, invisibility – create everything that the adventurers need! Research and construct new furniture and machinery. Uncover new ingredient types or send out search parties to collect new ingredients from all over the world. Hire new staff and level up your crew to maximize the efficiency of your business. Research, improve, and expand your magic shop empire to leave the competition behind! Answer risky special requests from VIP customers to increase your profits and build your fame. But be careful: Failing to fulfill VIP requests can hurt your business just as much! Build your brand with each potion you make and each decision you take. Increase your brand value to ensure adventurers' trust in your potions. Remember: only a highly regarded and prestigious brand can convince them to pay premium prices!

