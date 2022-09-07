Potionomics Confirmed For Mid-October Release

XSEED Games confirmed today that they will be releasing Potionomics exclusively on PC through Steam in mid-October. If you haven't had a chance to check this game out yet, this will have you playing a deck-building shop simulator as a young spellcaster who inherited her uncle's potion shop. It will be up to you to keep the place going as you gather ingredients and other materials, make potions, sell them to patrons who frequent the shop, and have fun around town with other interactions and more. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be released on October 17th, 2022.

Potionomics is a combination deckbuilding and management simulator packed with colorful characters, vibrant personalities, and a charming story about personal growth and the entrepreneurial spirit. As Sylvia, players will need to learn how to brew the best potions in Rafta, sometimes through trial and error, and then market their wares to adventurers visiting their shop. Selling potions as a novice potion maker can be a daunting task, with negotiations playing out through a card-based system where players will seek to balance Sylvia's stress levels while getting the most money they can for her wares. But worry not as many of these customers, including other shopkeepers, can be befriended for a range of benefits including learning advanced bargaining tactics! Depending on how Sylvia plays her cards, some of these customers may become more than just friends. Wheel and Deal: Dealmaking can be tense when every coin counts, but players will manage Sylvia's stress with ease by playing their cards right. Develop friendships with adventurers and other shopkeepers on Rafta to learn even more advanced negotiation tactics.

Dealmaking can be tense when every coin counts, but players will manage Sylvia's stress with ease by playing their cards right. Develop friendships with adventurers and other shopkeepers on Rafta to learn even more advanced negotiation tactics. Recipe for Success: Choose the best ingredients to make even basic potions extraordinary, perfecting the taste and aroma to please the store's pickiest customers. But beware—if players aren't careful, they'll get some pretty gross results!

Choose the best ingredients to make even basic potions extraordinary, perfecting the taste and aroma to please the store's pickiest customers. But beware—if players aren't careful, they'll get some pretty gross results! Fantastic Friends and Foes: Rafta, home to some of the world's most potent magic, is packed with big RPG personalities, each seeking a leg up in their adventures. Befriend and recruit them to help Sylvia level up her potion game, but don't expect everyone to be friendly…

Rafta, home to some of the world's most potent magic, is packed with big RPG personalities, each seeking a leg up in their adventures. Befriend and recruit them to help Sylvia level up her potion game, but don't expect everyone to be friendly… Your Shop, Your Rules: Make Sylvia's shop really pop with customizable decor. Style points aren't the only perk; decorating her shop just right can improve item prices, reduce potion brewing time, and more!