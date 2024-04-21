Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Potionomics

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition Announced For Fall 2024

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition will be coming out sometime this Fall with a ton of improvements and additions, as well as special editions.

Article Summary Discover Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, an all-in-one package with new content and enhancements.

Play as Sylvia, mastering potion brewing and marketing in an engaging negotiation and strategy game.

Form bonds with Rafta's inhabitants to learn advanced tactics and perfect your potion recipes.

Customize your shop for style and efficiency in the magical world of Potionomics.

Developer Voracious Games and publisher XSEED Games (along with Marvelous Inc.) have announced Potionomics: Masterwork Edition is on the way. This is basically an all-in-one title with all of the content released for Potionomics post-launch, along with some improvements, new voice acting, an Endless mode, more levels of difficulty, and more. Plus, the team is selling special editions with the usual array of bonus content inside fancy boxes, depending on how big you wanna go. We have more info on the game below and the trailer above, as ti's currently up for pre-order with a Fall 2024 release window.

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition

As Sylvia, a spunky and prideful protagonist, players will need to learn how to brew the best potions in Rafta and then market their wares to adventurers visiting their shop. Selling potions as a novice potion maker can be a daunting task, with negotiations playing out through a card-based system where players will seek to balance Sylvia's stress levels while getting the most money they can for her wares. But worry not, as many of these customers, including other shopkeepers, can be befriended for a range of benefits, including learning advanced bargaining tactics. Depending on how Sylvia plays her cards, some of these customers may become more than just friends. No matter what, Sylvia will need to use all her knowledge and skills to make her shop THE number-one potion destination in Rafta!

Wheel and Deal: Negotiations can be tense when every coin counts, but you'll manage Sylvia's stress with ease by playing your cards right. Develop friendships with adventurers and other shopkeepers on Rafta to learn even more advanced negotiation tactics.

Negotiations can be tense when every coin counts, but you'll manage Sylvia's stress with ease by playing your cards right. Develop friendships with adventurers and other shopkeepers on Rafta to learn even more advanced negotiation tactics. Recipe for Success: Choose the best ingredients to make even basic potions extraordinary, perfecting the taste and aroma to please your pickiest customers. But beware—if you aren't careful, you'll get some pretty gross results!

Choose the best ingredients to make even basic potions extraordinary, perfecting the taste and aroma to please your pickiest customers. But beware—if you aren't careful, you'll get some pretty gross results! Fantastic Friends and Foes: Rafta, home to some of the world's most potent magic, is packed with big RPG personalities, each seeking a leg up in their adventures. Befriend and recruit them to help you level up your own potion game, but don't expect everyone to be friendly…

Rafta, home to some of the world's most potent magic, is packed with big RPG personalities, each seeking a leg up in their adventures. Befriend and recruit them to help you level up your own potion game, but don't expect everyone to be friendly… Your Shop, Your Rules: Make your shop really pop with customizable decor. Style points aren't the only perk; decorating your shop just right can improve your prices, make better quality potions, and more!

