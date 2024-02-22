Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: controller

PowerA & Epic Games Collaborate On Fortnite Accessories

PowerA has teamed up with Epic Games to create a new line of items for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox to celebrate Fortnite.

PowerA and Epic Games announced a new collaboration this week as the two have partnered up for a new set of Fortnite gaming accessories. The two have partnered up on a set of items that will give console players something to show off their love of the game. Starting with the Switch, you're getting three new items in the form of a Switch OLED case, a controller, and earbuds, all with the Peely mascot's face on them. Meanwhile, Xbox players can get a new controller paying homage to Midas. We have more info on all of them for you here, as they're now available for purchase.

For Nintendo Switch, the Peely design captures the essence of the iconic character with the Nana Nana logo and a bold yellow colorway, outfitting PowerA's popular Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, Protection Case for Nintendo Switch, and new Wired Earbuds for Nintendo Switch. Similar to other feature-packed PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controllers, the Peely Controller stands out with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery providing up to 30 hours per charge.

For convenient protection on the go, the Peely Protection Case features a molded interior with felt lining, a mesh storage compartment, and a custom Peely zipper pull suitable for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model.

Completing the collection, the Peely Wired Earbuds for Nintendo Switch will be the first in a new line of PowerA audio products that feature an ergonomic design with swappable silicone ear tips, a stylish protective pouch, and a built-in mic for supported games.

For Xbox, the Midas design draws inspiration from the enigmatic character, blending subtle patterns with high-impact graphics and a black and gold color palette that mirrors Midas's iconic appearance in the game. The design is outfitted on PowerA's new Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox, equipped with the same features consumers have come to love, including immersive dual rumble motors, 3-way trigger locks for precision, and two mappable advanced gaming buttons that give gamers a competitive edge.

