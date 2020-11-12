PowerA Has Officially Been Acquired By ACCO Brands

A bit of a surprise merger this morning as PowerA revealed they have officially been acquired by ACCO Brands. The latter revealed the news on their website, as they will fully take over the gaming peripherals company and bring them under their umbrella. While the details of the acquisition have not been made public, they did make it know that the PowerA leadership team and employees will remain employed and continue to operate out of its worldwide headquarters in Woodinville, Washington. What's more, PowerA's president Eric Bensussen will continue to lead the team. Here's a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

From our earliest days together, Eric and I formed a partnership focused on understanding what consumers want and creating products that bring joy every day. Whether it's an awesome gaming controller in a family room, a stadium filled with 70,000 fans wearing team merchandise, or inspiring brand loyalty through the power of merchandise, we've had the honor of bringing millions of smiles to people around the world," said Jay Deutsch, co-founder and CEO of BDA. "PowerA is a great example of where we saw an opportunity to take gaming accessories to a new level and grow an audience of passionate fans. Eric and the entire PowerA team have done an amazing job, and I know along with the terrific team at ACCO Brands, the best days of the PowerA brand are yet to come."

"Time flies when you're having fun and building a company that's all about fun," said Eric Bensussen, president and co-founder of PowerA. "It's incredibly rewarding to see the overwhelming love gamers have for our products, and the continued support of our retailer and licensor partners, including some of the largest gaming companies in the world. All of this is made possible by the PowerA crew's passion, creativity, and complete immersion into the expanding gaming universe. PowerA will be in good company as part of ACCO Brands where it will maintain its pace of expansion as the gaming market continues its hypergrowth across all platforms, including mobile and cloud."