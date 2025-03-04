Posted in: Bandai Namco, Game Hardware, Games, Pac-Man, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: Pac Man

PowerA Partners With Bandai Namco For New Pac-Man Accessories

PowerA has announced that they have partnered with Bandai Namco to release new gaming accessories for Pac-Man's 45th Anniversary

PowerA announced a new partnership this morning, as they are working with Bandai Namco to make new items and accessories to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Pac-Man. As you can see from the teaser images we have for you here, they are creating two different controllers designed to look like the iconic arcade title. One for the Nintendo Switch, and another design for Xbox consoles. It looks like they're also making a new skin cover for the Switch that you can customize. They didn't give away the full reveal today, as they're teasing more details happening this Spring. But we have a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

PowerA x Pac-Man

We're teaming up with Bandai Namco to bring you three PowerA exclusive Pac-Man products in honor of this iconic milestone. Whether you're a new Pac-Man fan, or you've gamed your way through all 45 glorious years, these products will be perfect for any collection. Together, PowerA and Bandai Namco will introduce a series of special-edition gaming accessories for Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms inspired by the beloved Pac-Man universe.

"Pac-Man has been a cornerstone of gaming culture for more than four decades," said Akio Strasser, Sr. Director of Global Marketing, PowerA. "We're thrilled to partner with Bandai Namco to deliver accessories that celebrate Pac-Man's rich legacy while offering players both style and performance. While we're keeping product details under wraps for now, fans can expect collectible, high-quality designs that honor the classic character's timeless appeal."

"As Pac-Man reaches this 45th-anniversary milestone, we're excited to team up with PowerA," said Susan Tran, Sr. Director, Brand Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.. "PowerA's reputation for creating exceptional gaming gear aligns perfectly with our vision of sharing Pac-Man's impact and legacy with gamers and collectors worldwide."

