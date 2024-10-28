Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Drilbur, Dynamax, pokemon

Max Mondays and Dynamax Drilbur Announced For Pokémon GO

First, there were Raid Hours on Wednesday. Then, Spotlight Hours on Tuesday. Now, Pokémon GO introduces weekly Max Mondays.

Article Summary Max Mondays bring new weekly events in Pokémon GO with Dynamax Pokémon battles.

Catch special Dynamax Pokémon like Charmander, Drilbur, and Bulbasaur.

Shiny forms of featured Pokémon are available during Max Mondays.

Niantic promotes Campfire for finding Max Battles and meetups.

A new special weekly event is coming to Pokémon GO. Joining Tuesday night's Spotlight Hour and Wednesday night's Raid Hour, Mondays will now see special "Max Mondays" hours from 6:00 p.m through 7:00 p.m. Let's get into the details.

Niantic writes in their latest blog update:

Mark your calendars for Max Mondays, starting on November 11, 2024! For one hour every Monday evening, a different featured Dynamax Pokémon will take over all Max Battles at Power Spots. Check out the details below to get ready for this month's Max Mondays, and stay tuned for updates!

The first slate of Max Mondays has been announced for Pokémon GO. This announcement also includes the reveal of a new Dynamax Pokémon. It is unclear if this new Dynamax species will debut on its respective Max Monday or ahead of the weekly event.

The list includes:

November 11: Dynamax Charmander

November 18: Dynamax Drilbur

November 25: Dynamax Bulbasaur

December 2: Dynamax Squirtle

Each Pokémon featured in the above Max Monday events can be encountered in its Shiny form.

The new species of, of course, Drilbur. We're also seeing returns for the Kanto Starters, which were featured in Dynamax Battles during September 2024. They were followed by Beldum, the Galar Starters, Falinks, and now Gastly for the Halloween event. We also have confirmation that the first Gigantamax Battles in Pokémon GO will feature the Kanto Starters' final evolutions (Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise), followed by Gengar toward the end of the month.

There is no word yet on whether Gigantamax Battles will ever be featured during Max Mondays, but I think it's safe to assume that this will eventually happen. Niantic ends the announcement by spotlighting their Campfire feature, writing:

Campfire makes it easier than ever to find both Max Battles and other Trainers to help you take them on. View nearby Max Battle and Flare activity within Pokémon GO by tapping the green icon under the compass in the top right of the map view, and check out meetups online on the Campfire Map!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!