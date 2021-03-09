It Looks Like We're Getting A Legally Blonde Mobile Game

Australian-based PlaySide Studios has signed a deal with MGM to develop and publish a Legally Blonde-themed mobile game. The game will be based on the two Legally Blonde films and will be free-to-play on iOS and Android mobile devices. According to the info released today, this game will be a combination of puzzle and choice-based narrative mechanics, mixed in with the empowering themes and positive messages of the films. The result will be "an immersive mobile game experience that allows players to tell their own Legally Blonde story".

By the way that's worded and the mechanics involved with the game, it wouldn't surprise us if this game ended up being akin to the Phoenix Wright series, which also has puzzle elements and a choice-based narrative, although that series tends to follow a specific storyline that eventually leads to you getting your client off the hook. We got a couple quotes from today's announcement below as we wait for more details on the game to come out.

PlaySide's CEO, Gerry Sakkas said "This is a historic occasion for PlaySide. Since the Company was founded, I have always wanted to license a major Hollywood brand for the development of a mobile title. I couldn't think of a better partner in MGM, an iconic Hollywood studio with a rich 90-year history of premier movie titles, it's truly an exhilarating time for PlaySide." Robert Marick, Executive Vice President, MGM Global Consumer Products & Experiences, said, "Legally Blonde is one of those iconic and inspirational brands that continues to appeal to new generations of fans around the world. We are thrilled to partner with PlaySide Studios to bring these trailblazing films to mobile devices, and offer consumers a new way to interact with one of our most cherished characters, Elle Woods."