PowerWash Simulator 2 Confirms October Launch Date

Just a few days after being released into Early Access, PowerWash Simulator 2 has been given an official launch date, happening this month

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator 2 launches this October for PC and all major consoles after Early Access debut.

Explore new locations like Sponge Valley and Lubri City in a fresh story campaign full of grime to clean.

Customize your home base with collectibles and invite friends to show off your personalized space.

Enjoy enhanced cleaning mechanics, better soap, and split-screen co-op for double the washing power.

Developer and publisher FuturLab has given PowerWash Simulator 2 a proper release date, after only being out in Early Access for a few days. After being teased for several months and making fans wait in anticipation for a proper sequel to the original, they have confirmed the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on October 23, 2025. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here while we wait out the next couple weeks.

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

